Sannio Fiano 2021
Sannio (Calabria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and peach followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, pear, medlar, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and peach.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Broiled white meat, Zuppe di funghi
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2022
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2016
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --