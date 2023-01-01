|
Costa d'Amalfi Ravello Bianco 2021
Costa d'Amalfi (Campania)
Falanghina (60%), Biancolella (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, apple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, jasmine, citrus fruits, peach, pear, pineapple and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and peach.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|January 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --