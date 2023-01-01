|
Petelia 2021
(Calabria)
Mantonico, Greco Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, apple, pineapple, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, peach and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|January 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2005
| ✧✧✧
| April 2007
| --
|2007
| ✧✧✧
| August 2008
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --