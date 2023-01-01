Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, apple, pineapple, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, citrus fruits and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, apple, pineapple, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, peach and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, peach and pear.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

