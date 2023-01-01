Deep amber yellow and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency. Deep amber yellow and nuances of mahogany, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of artemisia, clove and cinchona followed by aromas of chamomile, nutmeg, citrus fruit peel, cinnamon, chestnut honey, thyme, date, anise, mint and caramel.

Sweet attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of artemisia, clove, cinchona and caramel.

The base wine ages in steel tanks.


