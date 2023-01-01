Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and dried apricot followed by aromas of quince jam, lychee, date, medlar, saffron, citrus fruit peel, honey, almond, vanilla and nail polish.

Sweet attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness and roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin dried fig and dried apricot.

2 years in small barrels, at least 1 year in bottle.


