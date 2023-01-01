Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, apple and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, orange and peach.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, apple and raspberry.

Refermented in closed tank for 6 months. 3 months in bottle.


