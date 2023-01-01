Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Didi Brut, Blasi (Italy)  

Didi Brut

Blasi (Italy)

(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino (70%), Chardonnay (30%)
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Umbria)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, banana and acacia followed by aromas of broom, medlar, apple and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, banana and medlar.

Refermented in closed tank for 6 months. 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12%

Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs

Suggested glass Charmat Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)

February 2023


