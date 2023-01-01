Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of pear, banana and acacia followed by aromas of broom, medlar, apple and plum.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, banana and medlar.

Refermented in closed tank for 6 months. 3 months in bottle.


