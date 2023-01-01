|
Conero Riserva Nerone 2016
Conero (Marches)
|
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blueberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, cinnamon, pink pepper, licorice, coffee, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of blueberry, black cherry and plum.
15 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2023
| --