Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blueberry, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, cinnamon, pink pepper, licorice, coffee, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of blueberry, black cherry and plum.

15 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.


