Irpinia Aglianico Terra del Varo 2017
Irpinia (Campania)
Aglianico (85%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, black currant and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
24 months in cement tanks, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2016
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --