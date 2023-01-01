|
Valle d'Aosta Torrette Superiore 2019
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Petit Rouge
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, arbutus berry, plum and laurel.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
8 months in steel tanks, 5 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --