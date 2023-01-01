|
Valle d'Aosta Pinot Nero Revei 2019
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, blueberry, plum, chocolate, tobacco, pink pepper, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.
18 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --