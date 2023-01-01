Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and raspberry followed by aromas of rose, blueberry, plum, chocolate, tobacco, pink pepper, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

18 months in cask, 18 months in bottle.


