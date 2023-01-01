|
Taurasi Riserva La Loggia del Cavaliere 2015
Taurasi (Campania)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, thyme, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
24 months in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2016
| --
|2009
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --