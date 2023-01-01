|
Valle d'Aosta Merlot Le Merle 2018
(Vallée d'Aoste)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, rose, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --