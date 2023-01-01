Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Fiano di Avellino Refiano 2021, Tenuta Cavalier Pepe (Italy)

Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
Fiano
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

March 2023


