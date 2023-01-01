Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

