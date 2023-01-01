|
Fiano di Avellino Refiano 2021
Fiano di Avellino (Campania)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, chamomile, broom, citrus fruits, pineapple, plum and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2016
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2023
| --