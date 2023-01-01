Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, blueberry, apple and peach. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, blueberry, apple and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

