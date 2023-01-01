|
Irpinia Rosato Vela Vento Vulcano 2021
Irpinia (Calabria)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, strawberry, blueberry, apple and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable appetizers, Pasta with fish, Risotto with vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|March 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2015
| ✧✧✧✭
| May 2016
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2023
| --