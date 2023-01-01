|
Aglianico del Vulture Verbo 2020
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧❂
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2023
| --