Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, peony, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, carob, mace, vanilla, graphite and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

12 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


