|
Aglianico del Vulture Gesualdo da Venosa 2019
Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, carob, tobacco, cocoa, licorice, leather, mace, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
9 months in cask and steel tanks, at least 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|April 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --