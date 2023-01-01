Intense garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency. Intense garnet red and nuances of brick red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, strawberry, cinnamon, cocoa, tobacco, sandal, licorice, juniper, thyme, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

About 40 months in cask, 10 months in bottle.


