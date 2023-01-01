|
Castello di Semivicoli Rosso 2018
(Abruzzo)
Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and plum followed by aromas of violet, carnation, blueberry, blackberry, raspberry, tamarind and graphite.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and plum.
At least 2 years in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2023