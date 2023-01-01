Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, carob, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.


