  Montecucco Sangiovese Rosso del Gello 2019, Poggio al Gello (Italy)  

Montecucco Sangiovese Rosso del Gello 2019

Poggio al Gello (Italy)

Montecucco (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Red Wine Red Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Montecucco (Tuscany)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, carob, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balance by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.

12 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

May 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2010   ✧✧✧     February 2015       --    
2019   ✧✧✧     May 2023       --    

