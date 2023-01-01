|
Montecucco Sangiovese Riserva Rosso del Gello 2018
Montecucco (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, chocolate, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
24 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2015
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2023
| --