Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, orange blossom, jasmine, peach, pear, plum and anise.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.


