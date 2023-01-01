|
Villa Gemma Bianco 2021
(Abruzzo)
|
Trebbiano d'Abruzzo (50%), Pecorino (30%), Cococciola (20%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, orange blossom, jasmine, peach, pear, plum and anise.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2006
| ✧✧✧
| Issue 50, March 2007
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2009
| ✧✧✧✧
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2023
| --