|
Abruzzo Malvasia Iskra Marina Cvetic 2020
(Abruzzo)
|
Malvasia Istriana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of citron, pear, pineapple, peach, grapefruit, honey, almond, mineral and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
Fermented in cask, 18 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Crustacean and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Fried fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|May 2023