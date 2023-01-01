Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency. Intense mahogany and nuances of mahogany, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of citrus fruit peel and gentian followed by aromas of orange, caramel, vanilla and almond.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing bitter touch.

Persistent finish with flavors of gentian, orange and caramel.

Produced with Marsala Fine and added flavoring.


