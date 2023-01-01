Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of wisteria, broom, hawthorn, lemon, green apple, kiwi, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and lemon.

Aged in steel tanks.


