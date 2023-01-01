Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Valle d'Aosta Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle Vini Estremi 2021, Cave Mont Blanc de Morgex et La Salle (Italy)

Valle d'Aosta Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle Vini Estremi 2021

Cave Mont Blanc de Morgex et La Salle (Italy)

Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle (Vallée d'Aoste)
Prié Blanc
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle (Vallée d'Aoste)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of wisteria, broom, hawthorn, lemon, green apple, kiwi, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and lemon.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

May 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧     June 2003       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     May 2023       --    

