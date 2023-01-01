|
Valle d'Aosta Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle Vini Estremi 2021
Blanc de Morgex et de La Salle (Vallée d'Aoste)
Prié Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of peach, pear and pineapple followed by aromas of wisteria, broom, hawthorn, lemon, green apple, kiwi, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of peach, pineapple and lemon.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Vegetable and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧
| June 2003
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2023
| --