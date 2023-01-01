Intense garnet red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense garnet red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, cherry macerated in alcohol and blackberry followed by aromas of orange, cinchona, cinnamon and vanilla. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of artemisia, cherry macerated in alcohol and blackberry followed by aromas of orange, cinchona, cinnamon and vanilla.

Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Sweet and properly tannic attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry macerated in alcohol, blackberry and artemisia. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry macerated in alcohol, blackberry and artemisia.

Produced with a wine made with Nero d'Avola grape to which are added flavors. Produced with a wine made with Nero d'Avola grape to which are added flavors.

