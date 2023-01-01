|
Marina Cvetic Merlot 2017
(Abruzzo)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, undergrowth, licorice, mace, leather, tomato leaf, face powder, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique, 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| October 2012
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2023
| --