|
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Riserva Villa Gemma 2017
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo (Abruzzo)
|
Montepulciano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, impenetrable to light.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints fo plum, black cherry and blueberry followed by aromas of dried violet, peony, blackberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, leather, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blueberry.
18 months in barrique, at least 24 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2023