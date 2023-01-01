Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pineapple and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, mango, lemon, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, butter, thyme and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

persistent finish with flavors of apple, pineapple and hazelnut.

Fermented and aged in cask for few months. At least 3 months in bottle.


