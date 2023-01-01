Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Nussbaumer 2021, Cantina Tramin (Italy)

Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Nussbaumer 2021

Cantina Tramin (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Gewürztraminer
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Alto Adige)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of lily, peach, apple, mango, lychee, pineapple, pear, passion fruit, banana, melon, saffron, white pepper, ginger, nutmeg and clove.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and mango.

Aged in steel tanks. At least 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

June 2023


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧✧✧     Issue 15, January 2004       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧✧     June 2023       --    

