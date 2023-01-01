|
Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Nussbaumer 2021
(Alto Adige)
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of lily, peach, apple, mango, lychee, pineapple, pear, passion fruit, banana, melon, saffron, white pepper, ginger, nutmeg and clove.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with flavors of grape, apricot and mango.
Aged in steel tanks. At least 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 15, January 2004
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --