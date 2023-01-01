Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of acacia, white rose, elder flower, gooseberry, nettle, pineapple, tomato leaf, green bell pepper, grapefruit, pear, citron and hints of vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of acacia, white rose, elder flower, gooseberry, nettle, pineapple, tomato leaf, green bell pepper, grapefruit, pear, citron and hints of vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.

Fermented and aged in cask for at least 3 months. Fermented and aged in cask for at least 3 months.

