Alto Adige Bianco Stoan 2021
(Alto Adige)
Chardonnay (70%), Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Bianco (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and peach followed by aromas of acacia, white rose, elder flower, gooseberry, nettle, pineapple, tomato leaf, green bell pepper, grapefruit, pear, citron and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and peach.
Fermented and aged in cask for at least 3 months.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Broiled crustaceans
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2003
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --