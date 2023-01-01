Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, blueberry, raspberry, carob, tobacco and graphite. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, blueberry, raspberry, carob, tobacco and graphite.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

