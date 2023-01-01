|
1480 L'Inizio 2015
(Calabria)
|
Aglianico (60%), Magliocco (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, blueberry, raspberry, carob, tobacco and graphite.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2023