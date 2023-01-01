Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent. Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, peach and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, plum and tangerine. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, peach and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, plum and tangerine.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, peach and raspberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, peach and raspberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

