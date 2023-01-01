|
Tramari 2022
(Apulia)
Primitivo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Pale cherry pink and nuances of pale pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, peach and raspberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry, plum and tangerine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, peach and raspberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish and crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|June 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| May 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --