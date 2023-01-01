Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent. Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and apple followed by aromas of cyclamen, hawthorn, orange, raspberry, strawberry and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, apple and plum.

At least 3 months in steel tanks.


