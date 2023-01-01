|
Amai 2021
(Apulia)
|
Susumaniello
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and apple followed by aromas of cyclamen, hawthorn, orange, raspberry, strawberry and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, apple and plum.
At least 3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta and risotto with vegetables and fish, Stewed crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|June 2023