|
Alto Adige Chardonnay Riserva Troy 2019
(Alto Adige)
|
Chardonnay
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, apple and acacia followed by aromas of chamomile, papaya, pineapple, mango, pear, grapefruit, plum, praline, honey, almond, hazelnut, butter, mineral and hints of vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana e papaya.
Fermented in barrique. 12 months in barrique, 22 months in stll tanks, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|June 2023