Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

6 months in cask.


