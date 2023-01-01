|
Langhe Nebbiolo Il Crutin 2020
Langhe (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of rose, raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, cinnamon, chocolate, tobacco and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
6 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2009
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✭
| August 2013
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2017
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| April 2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2022
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2023
| --