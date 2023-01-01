Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, blackberry, juniper, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, blackberry, juniper, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.

12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle. 12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

