|
Alto Adige Cabernet Merlot Riserva Cuvée Linticlarus 2020
(Alto Adige)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon (50%), Merlot (50%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and violet followed by aromas of iris, plum, blueberry, blackberry, juniper, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
12 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|July 2023