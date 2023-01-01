|
Molise Falanghina Passo alle Tremiti 2021
(Molise)
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pineapple, citrus fruits, pear and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
3 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|July 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| February 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| July 2023
| --