Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, wisteria, chamomile, broom, jasmine, pineapple, peach, pear, plum, nettle, elder flower, sage, flint and yeast.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, apricot and pineapple.

Fermented in cask and cement tanks. 6 months in bottle.


