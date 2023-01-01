Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Alto Adige Müller Thurgau Feldmarschall Von Fenner 2020, Tiefenbrunner (Italy)

Alto Adige Müller Thurgau Feldmarschall Von Fenner 2020

Tiefenbrunner (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Müller Thurgau
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧✧

(Alto Adige)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, wisteria, chamomile, broom, jasmine, pineapple, peach, pear, plum, nettle, elder flower, sage, flint and yeast.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, apricot and pineapple.

Fermented in cask and cement tanks. 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Broiled crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 11 °C
(51 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

July 2023


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Tiefenbrunner's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would You Buy Canned Wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what region are being produced the best wines of France?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2023 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.