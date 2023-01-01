|
Alto Adige Müller Thurgau Feldmarschall Von Fenner 2020
(Alto Adige)
|
Müller Thurgau
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apricot and apple followed by aromas of hawthorn, wisteria, chamomile, broom, jasmine, pineapple, peach, pear, plum, nettle, elder flower, sage, flint and yeast.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of pear, apricot and pineapple.
Fermented in cask and cement tanks. 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Broiled crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|July 2023