|
Biferno Rosso Bosco delle Guardie 2018
Biferno (Molise)
|
Montepulciano (80%), Aglianico (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, carnation, blueberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, mace and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
12 months in cask, 4 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| March 2019
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| February 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2023
| --