Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and strawberry followed by aromas of violet, geranium, blueberry, arbutus berry, raspberry, carob and pink pepper.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and strawberry.

9 months in steel tanks, 9 months in bottle.


