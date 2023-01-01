Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, pineapple, peach, tangerine and almond. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, pineapple, peach, tangerine and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.

5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.

