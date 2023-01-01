|
Lugana Argillaia 2022
Lugana (Veneto)
Turbiana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citron, pear, pineapple, peach, tangerine and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and citron.
5 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Vegetable flans, Dairy products, Eggs
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|August 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2004
| ✧✧✧❂
| Issue 38, February 2006
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| August 2023
| --