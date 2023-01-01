Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, licorice, leather, black pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blackberry.

21 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.


