Triassi 2018
(Molise)
Cabernet Sauvignon (55%), Merlot (35%), Aglianico (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, black currant and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, plum, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, licorice, leather, black pepper, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, black currant and blackberry.
21 months in barrique, 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|August 2023
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| March 2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| February 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2023
| --