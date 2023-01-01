Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of gooseberry, peach and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, nettle, grapefruit, mango, pineapple, white melon, apple, pear, tomato leaf, box flower, bell pepper and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, grapefruit and mango.

Fermented and aged in cask for 12 months, 6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.


