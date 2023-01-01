Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, passion fruit, pineapple, mango, grapefruit, apple, pear, plum, praline, butter, vanilla and flint. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, citron and acacia followed by aromas of hawthorn, passion fruit, pineapple, mango, grapefruit, apple, pear, plum, praline, butter, vanilla and flint.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, citron and passion fruit. Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, citron and passion fruit.

Fermented and aged in barrique for 12 months, 6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle. Fermented and aged in barrique for 12 months, 6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in bottle.

