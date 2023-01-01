|
Valle d'Aosta Torrette Superiore 2017
Torrette (Vallée d'Aoste)
Petit Rouge (90%), Fumin (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, carob, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
8 months in cask.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|August 2023
