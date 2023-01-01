|
Amarone della Valpolicella Classico 2018
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina (40%), Corvinone (30%), Rondinella (25%), Croatina (5%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
30 months in cask, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|August 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2000
| ✧✧✧✧
| Issue 38, February 2006
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2023
| --