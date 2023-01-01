Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Montefalco Grechetto 2022, Antonelli San Marco (Italy)  

Montefalco Grechetto 2022

Antonelli San Marco (Italy)

Montefalco (Umbria)
Grechetto
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Montefalco (Umbria)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear, pineapple and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut.

3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

September 2023


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2018   ✧✧✧     January 2020       --    
2022   ✧✧✧     September 2023       --    

Other Antonelli San Marco's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in September?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
In what region are being produced the best wines of France?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
Would You Buy Canned Wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2023 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.