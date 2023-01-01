|
Montefalco Grechetto 2022
Montefalco (Umbria)
|
Grechetto
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, citrus fruits, pear, pineapple and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and hazelnut.
3 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|September 2023
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧
| January 2020
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭❂
| September 2023
| --