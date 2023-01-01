Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, blackberry and plum. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, blackberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry. Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

