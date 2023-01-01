|
Lige Rosato 2022
(Calabria)
|
Nerello Calabrese, Gaglioppo
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧❂
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, blackberry and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|September 2023