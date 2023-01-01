Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 21
  Lige Rosato 2022, Criserà (Italy)  

Lige Rosato 2022

Criserà (Italy)

(Calabria)
Nerello Calabrese, Gaglioppo
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blueberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, rose, blackberry and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blueberry.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Fish and crustacean appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

September 2023


